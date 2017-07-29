Brenda Foxx Sink

Brenda was born in Asheville, NC on September 3, 1946. She graduated from Cane River High School and attended East Tennessee State University. She worked in banking, manufacturing and healthcare.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lanier Sink, Sr.; parents, William Lewis and Edith Pate Foxx; daughter, Angela M. Burgin; and nephew, Paul P. Briggs, III.

Surviving are her sisters, Rita F. Briggs (Paul), Janet F. Kiger (Tom); brother, William Randy Foxx (Lana); nieces, Laura F. Brimacombe (John), Lynn B. Austin (Barry), and Hollie H. Briggs; great-nephew, Sage M. Austin and great-niece, Bristol S. Briggs.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am Monday, July 31, 2017 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church with Senior Pastor Collin Adams officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.

