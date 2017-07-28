She was born in Wise, VA, she was a former resident of Baltimore, MD, Big Stone Gap, VA and had lived in Kingsport for the past 45 years.

Sandra retired as a Headstart Teacher with UETHDA after 40 years of service.

She was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, active with the GA’s, Acteens, Vacation Bible School, WMU and custodian.

Sandra loved taking care of her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Carter; mother, Evelyn Rhoten Carter Hook; step father, John Hook, Sr.

Surviving are her daughter, Katy Craig and husband, Robert, son, Steve Byrd and wife, Ginger; grandchildren, Tyler Byrd, Kristin Byrd and Matthew Craig; sister, Ann Osborne; brothers, John Hook, Jr. and Wayne Carter and several nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 2 – 4 pm Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Music will be provided by the Bloomingdale Baptist Church Choir.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport.

The care of Sandra Kay Byrd and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.