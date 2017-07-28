Opal R Beverly

KINGSPORT – Surrounded by her loving family, Opal Robinette Beverly, 101, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, July 27, 2017, after an extended illness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, and a long standing member of Golda Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was very active and served many roles over the years. Opal was a wonderful homemaker for almost 70 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend William and Nannie Robinette; husband of 68 years, Marshal Beverly; son-in-law, Jack Jones; sisters, Lenace Clark, Ruby Robinette, Maxie Eldridge, Jewel Robinette, and Juanita Robinette; brothers, Clyde Robinette and Arthur Robinette.

Left to cherish her memory are three sons and wives, Roger and Barbara Beverly, Jeff and Vada Beverly, Kingsport, and David and Susan Beverly, Luttrell; one daughter Barbara Jones, Kingsport; seven grandchildren, Becky Oaks, Mike Beverly, Beverly Smith, Amy Gentry, Boone Beverly, Blake Beverly, and Ross Beverly; five great-grandchildren, Erica Tunnell, Logan Gentry, Landon Gentry, Levi Smith, and Brooke Beverly; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vernoy and Ruth Beverly and; sisters-in-law, Emma Jean Beverly and Trudy Robinette; and several nieces and nephews.

Opal was a woman who made a difference to all the lives she touched along the way. She loved the Lord and taught her family to respect God, respect the church, and to respect others. Family gatherings were an important part of her life, and she especially loved having her family together for meals, as she was a wonderful cook, and was known for her butterscotch pies and the annual family Thanksgiving dinners. She and her family and friends also enjoyed many years of camping and fishing together, and she was an avid fan of the UT Vols. She will be incredibly missed by her family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Salley officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Mike Beverly, Boone Beverly, Blake Beverly, Ross Beverly, Logan Gentry, Landon Gentry and Levi Smith. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 a.m.

Opal's family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to family members who have given special care to her during her illness, and to her family doctor, Dr. Dan Carroll, who has taken care of Mom for more than 25 years. Also, our special thanks to the caring staff members at NHC Kingsport, The Village at Allandale, Wexford House, and Amedisys Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Beverly family.