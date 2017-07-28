Mr. Charles Burchfield

He was born the his parents the late William Claude and Freddie Opal Manis Burchfield.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a step-grandchild, Brittney Malone; sister, Barbara Linkous and brother, Jerry Burchfield. Mr. Burchfield was a life-long farmer and construction worker and a member of Snow Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Stacey (Lori) Burchfield of Dowelltown; grandchildren, Ashley (Phillip) Redmon of Smithville, Tiffany Burchfield of Dowelltown, Leah Burchfield of Murfreesboro,; step-grandchildren, Casey and Jared Givens of Smithville; great-grandchildren, Hannah Redmon, Hailey Redmon, Kaylee Redmon, Dacien Redmon, Kenzie South, Lexie South, Chase South, and Tyler Jackson; brothers and sisters, Judy Burchfield, Carolyn Sproles, Brenda Burchfield and Junior Burchfield all of Rogersville, Danny Burchfield of Church Hill, and Linda Price of Surgoinsville. Special friends, Polly Harris and Marty Harris. Funeral services will be Sunday July 30, 2017 at DeKalb

Funeral Chapel with Bro. Michael Hale and Bro. Billy Hale officiating and burial to follow in DeKalb Cemetery; Visitation with the family will be Saturday 2:PM until 8:PM and on Sunday 11:AM until the time of the service at 2:PM. The family ask in addition of flowers donations be made to DeKalb Funeral Chapel. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.