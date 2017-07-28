Frances Jennings

She was born in Scott County, VA in the Fairview area on January 20, 1929. She was the last of the eleven descendants of James Garfield and Julia Retti (Lyon) Bloomer.

She married Robert Edwin (Edd) Jennings, spending 58 years together before Edd’s passing in 2003.

Frances was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and quilting.

She attended Marble Point Church.

In addition to her husband and parents; her six sisters, Monnie Parsons, Ona Rhoten, Giula Blalock, Lilia Vanzant, Bernice Barker, and Geneva Bloomer; and four brothers, Frank, Bruce, James, and Harold Bloomer preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Darius Jennings and wife, Jan, Kingsport, TN and Melvin Jennings and wife, Debbie, Church Hill, TN; daughter, Sandra Catron and husband, Nathan, Gate City, VA; three grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; special friend, Linville Bishop; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Paul Blessing and Rev. Jason Radcliff officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Jennings family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marble Point Church in care of Ulla Mae Jennings, 1302 Daniel Boone Road, Gate City, VA 24251.

