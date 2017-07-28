Donald G. Carter

He is survived by his faithful wife of 49 years, Wilma Jean Carter, loving daughter Donna J. West and Rodney Jenkins, loving grandson Seth Carter, all of Jonesborough, TN. His son, Gregory J. Orr and wife Jill of Gay, Ga. Granddaughter Jamie Stinchcomb and husband Hunter of Ola, Ga. One great granddaughter, Tana Marie Stinchcomb who he truly adored and sister, Claudie C. Wiley of Joelton, Tn.

By the Grace of God, Don Carter defeated a rare form of cancer five times and he continues the fight by donating his body for cancer research.

There will be a "Life Celebration" Memorial Service at 6:00 PM, Monday July 31st at Strong Tower Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Strong Tower Baptist Church 1022 Old Stage Road Johnson City Tn. 37615.

Condolences may be sent to the Carter family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821