Don Eugene Culhane

Born in Aurora, Illinois Don moved to Kingsport in 1964. Don was the owner/operator of the Apple Shed from 1979 until his retirement in 2005. He was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed going to auctions and trading.

He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Evelyn Culhane, sisters, Betty Lutrell and Donna Seifrid, brothers, Milton Pagel, Ronald Culhane and Robert Culhane.

Surviving include his sons, Ron Culhane and Mike Culhane, daughters, Crystal Culhane, Bonnie Culhane-Jack, Beth Culhane-Johnson, sister, Ruth Flanary and husband Mike, brother, John Culhane and wife Kay, grandchildren, Logan Culhane, Sydney Culhane, Samantha Culhane, Scott Fisher, Kelly Johnson, Dakota Toth, Anthony Jack Jr., Anna Jack, Naomi Culhane, Kristina Culhane-Carambot, five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 3:00p.m.-6:00p.m., at Fordtown Ruritan - 548 Hidden Valley Rd. Kingsport.

Memorial contributions made be to The American Cancer Society 508 Princeton Rd. #102 Johnson City, TN 37601 or The American Diabetes Association 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN. 37918.

