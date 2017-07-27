Rodney Brian Gilly

Rodney was born on June 3, 1976, the son of Steve and Charlotte Phillips Gilly and was of the Christian Faith. Rodney was contracted through the Flowers Bread Company as a self-employed route man.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Vicki Gilly; his parents, Steve and Charlotte Phillips Gilly; daughter, Addie Gilly, and step-children, Kayla Miller, Ryan Miller, and Alissa Fasanello. He is also survived by his mother in-law, JoAnn Buchholz; father-in-law, Walter Buchholtz; brother, Richard Gilly and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Erica, Mariah, Jordan, Austin, and Jacob; niece, Haven Gilly and nephew, Brycen Bolinsky. Rodney had a host of friends who will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends for visitation and viewing on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. West, Big Stone Gap, VA, from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 8:00pm with Pastor Jeff Reynolds, Minister Garvey Collins, Jeff Harvey and Candace Davidson officiating. Final arrangements will be private.

