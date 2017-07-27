Loda Arthur Ward

He was born on December 28, 1943 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Cecil D. Ward, Sr., and the late Willie “Granny” Pickering Ward. He was also preceded in death by his son Gene Ward; wife, Sheri Janeen Ward; brother, Charles Ward and sister, Margaret Elizabeth Ward; brothers-in-law: Jim Johnson, Kenneth Riggs and Otis Horton and sister-in-law, Jeanette Ward. Loda had retired from the Filter Plant at Holston Defense Corp. after many years of faithful service. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Loda was an active member of First Christian Church of Kingsport.

Loda leaves behind to mourn his passing, his daughter Rosana Thacker; Grandchildren: Gene Ward, C.J. Ward, Marcus Thacker and Kayla Thacker; Great Grandchildren: Ivy Thacker, Memphis Ward, Elly Ward and Letty Thacker; Siblings: Norma Johnson, C.D. Ward, Jr., Willie Horton, and Neshma Riggs; Sister-in-law, Nedra McChrystal; first wife and the mother of his children: Mary Ann Ward; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Edna Hurd; Chris Fraser and family; and beloved pet and constant companion Charlie and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Loda Ward will be conducted on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at First Christian Church of Kingsport with Rev. Phip Sams officiating. Burial will follow in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Jonesborough with military honors being rendered by American Legion Hammond Post #3 in Kingsport and American Legion Post #265 in Gate City. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons: Gene Ward, C.J. Ward, Marcus Thacker; and nephews: Michael Riggs, Ken Miller, David Johnson, Shane Oliver, and James Oliver. His brother C.D. Ward, Jr., Air Force buddy Rick Dickerson of Georgia and Loda’s coworkers from Holston Defense Utilities Filter Group will be serving as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church 106 E Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home.