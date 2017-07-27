Jimmy Ray Linkous

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Charles D. Linkous and Corry Henry Linkous, two sisters, Calearice Ann Linkous and Marilyn Linkous, brothers, Charles, Donald and Jerald Linkous.

Survivors include his twin sister, Wanda Faye Johnson of Church Hill and sister, Carolyn “Judy” Linkous of Church Hill.

Calling hours are from 2 to 3 PM Friday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 3 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

To leave an online message for the Linkous family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Linkous family.