He was born March 26th, 1954, the son of the late Houston McGill and Dicie Hurst McGill. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife; Vicki Maples McGill, his sons; Timmothy McGill, Zachary Tyler McGill, daughter; Vicki Leigh McGill.

The graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday July 30th, 2017 at Middle Creek Cemetery in Pigeon Forge, Tn.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.