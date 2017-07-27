logo

Carl K. Bailey, Sr.

• Today at 3:18 PM

Carl K. Bailey, Sr. passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a long illness. He was a member of Persia Baptist Church. He was a member of Overton Lodge #5 Free and Accepted Masons.

Carl started Bailey’s Upholstering in the late 1950’s. In 1968, he and Oral started the Golden Dairy restaurant. In 1970, he created the “Golden Burger”. Carl was a Hawkins County Commissioner for eight years. He served on the election commission for twenty-five years and the Persia Utilities Board for seventeen years. In 1986, he opened the Movie Shack. He was also a member of Rogersville Kiwanis and Rogersville Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Kenneth Bailey; parents, Earnest and Eliza Bailey; brother, Oral Bailey; sister-in-law, Reba Bailey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nora Bailey, of 56 years; son, Carl K. Bailey, Jr. and wife Lisa; son, Glenn Bailey; grandson, Tyler Bailey; several nieces and nephews.

The family give special thanks to the Villages at Allendale, Wellmont Hospice and Wellmont second floor Wilcox Hall.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Overton Lodge #5 F. & A.M. will conduct masonic services at 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 8:15 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver and Rev. John North officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Highland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .