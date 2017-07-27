She was born in Scott County, VA and had resided the majority of her life in Bristol, VA. Barbara Faye truly loved her church and was a member of Euclid Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Suzy McMurray; parents, John Fields, Sr. and Myrtle Fields; a brother, James Fields; her sister, Donna Blevins and a brother-in-law, David Berry.

Barbara Faye McMurray is survived by her daughter, Lisa Kendall; sons, Craig McMurray and wife, Wanda Sue, Larry McMurray; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Hannah Matlock and husband, James, Linda Brown, Jean Dean and husband, Paul, Nancy Berry, Betty Davidson and husband, Danny, Sandra Williams and husband, Willie, Janet Osborne; brothers, Johnny Fields and wife, Betty, David Fields along with several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends will take place on Friday (July 28, 2017) at Scott County Funeral Home from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.

A graveside service will take place on Friday (July 28, 2017) at 2 p.m. at Henry Family Cemetery with Rev. Bob Jones, officiating.

