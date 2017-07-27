logo

no avatar

Barbara Faye McMurray

• Today at 2:09 PM

BRISTOL, VA - Barbara Faye McMurray , 80, of Bristol, VA went to be with her Lord on Tuesday night (July 25, 2017).

She was born in Scott County, VA and had resided the majority of her life in Bristol, VA. Barbara Faye truly loved her church and was a member of Euclid Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Suzy McMurray; parents, John Fields, Sr. and Myrtle Fields; a brother, James Fields; her sister, Donna Blevins and a brother-in-law, David Berry.

Barbara Faye McMurray is survived by her daughter, Lisa Kendall; sons, Craig McMurray and wife, Wanda Sue, Larry McMurray; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Hannah Matlock and husband, James, Linda Brown, Jean Dean and husband, Paul, Nancy Berry, Betty Davidson and husband, Danny, Sandra Williams and husband, Willie, Janet Osborne; brothers, Johnny Fields and wife, Betty, David Fields along with several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends will take place on Friday (July 28, 2017) at Scott County Funeral Home from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.

A graveside service will take place on Friday (July 28, 2017) at 2 p.m. at Henry Family Cemetery with Rev. Bob Jones, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com .

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the McMurray family.