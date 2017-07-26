Thomas Lynn “Tommy” Skelton

Tommy was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and was a member of Old Union United Methodist Church and was a retired employee of Alley Motor Company. Tommy was a very outgoing, caring and generous man to his family, friends and community having been a salesman for over 40 years. His sales covered many states and he never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elijah Kinkead and Ruth Francisco Skelton, two sisters, Sarah Helton and Wanda Green.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 60 years, Betty Jane Bishop Skelton; one son, Thomas Skelton and wife, Gina, Church Hill; one daughter, Angela Birdsong and husband, Bill; two grandchildren, Chace Skelton and Susanna Skelton; one great granddaughter, Kaylee Ann Skelton; two sisters, Ottalee Wininger and Valdean Shepherd; one brother, Jack Skelton; many special nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M. Friday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence.

Services will be conducted Friday at 7:00 P. M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kenneth Christian officiating. Music will be provided by Carl Seaver.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A. M. at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those going to cemetery in procession should meet at funeral home by 10:15 A.M.

Pallbearers will be Shane Christian, Mathew Christian, Chuck Herron, Chace Skelton, Jordan Bishop and Lewis Cradic.

