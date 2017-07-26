Ron Venable

Born in Scott County, VA, Ron was an all-star athlete at Gate City High School, and set many records in baseball. He pitched two five inning games in one day, winning both games, and striking out twenty. Ron was signed directly from high school by the San Francisco Giants as a pitcher. Following a successful career in sales, he was associated with his brother Richard in the trucking industry, before retiring. He was a member of Kendrick’s Creek United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Ralph Venable; and sister, Linda Venable Chase.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Tritt Venable of Kingsport; son, Greg Venable of Kingsport; daughter, Caren Venable-Dean and husband Russ Dean of Kingsport; granddaughter, Sidney Venable; grandson, Jackson Dean; two brothers, Jerry Venable and wife Lana of Weber City, Richard Venable and wife Phyllis of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Susan Lankford and Rev. John Hackney officiating.

Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Venable, Tyler Venable, Justin Venable, Russ Dean, Denton Ferguson, and Cody Pleasant.