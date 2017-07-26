Philip M. Ramey

Phil was known for his relentless work ethic, beginning as a child on the farm and a young teen at the Kingsport Stockyard before building a long and successful career with Domtar. In addition to his business acumen and financial savvy, he was a champion athlete, earning All-Conference titles for his football and track and field accomplishments at Ketron High School and East Tennessee State University, and he remained an enthusiastic Tennessee Volunteers fan for the rest of his life.

After retiring from Domtar, Phil committed himself wholeheartedly to his great passion of organic gardening, becoming a Master Gardener and establishing himself as a popular fixture at local farmers markets, where he was particularly well-known for the Galosi Fig trees he raised. He also selflessly gave his time and energy to causes such as the Exchange Place, SAPS, Tri-Cities Daylily Society, Garden of Hope and Sullivan County Election Commission and was a successful speaker and lecturer on local gardening circuits.

Above all, he was a devoted family man who left an indelible mark on multiple generations. He will be missed by all, particularly the children who could always rely on his bright spirit and friendship.

Phil is survived by his wife, Deborah; children David and Ashlea; children-in-law, Matthew and Sophia; beloved granddog, Rosie; sister, Ruth Fox and her husband, Bud; brother, Tom and his wife Lucy; as well as countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Jewel; eldest child, Penny; and siblings Carol, Bud, Mary Angela and Martha.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017, at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, followed by a 2 p.m. service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Exchange Place, c/o Tom Lane, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.