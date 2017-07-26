Mary Jane Arrington

She was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church and Grace Covenant Church. She was very interested in and supportive of the work of The Salvation Army and the American Heart Association. She also kept a lifetime interest in the music programs of Kingsport City Schools and Concord University of Athens West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Woods and Grant H. Woods; her brother James B. Palmer and her husband Paul L. Arrington.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey L. Arrington and wife Phyllis A. Arrington; grandchildren: Emily R. Flores and husband Brent J Flores and Jordan L. Arrington; Great-Grandchildren: Brent J. Flores, Jr., Christian Flores and Alyssa Flores.

A private funeral service will be officiated by J. Edward Clevinger, PhD. Of Grace Covenant Church.

