Larry Wayne Jones

A receiving of friends will be held in the chapel at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday July 27, 2017. A funeral service will follow with Elder Paul Strong and Rev. Scott Bradley officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday July 28, 2017 at Hawkins County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15am to go in procession.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Daniel Carroll for the care and friendship he gave to Larry.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill, is serving the Jones Family.