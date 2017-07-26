Kallis J. Hall

Mr. Hall spent forty years on construction jobs in and around Washington, DC. After his retirement he returned to Southwest Virginia, where he enjoyed planting and growing different fruit trees and blueberries, spending a lot of time with his church and a very special cousin, Jimmy Qualls.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Taylor Hall, his parents Kallis and Anna Hall, his grandparents: Estella and Frank Qualls, and Elisha and Rebecca Hall, and a sister, Margaret.

He is survived by a son, Jeffrey Hall, a daughter, Barby Hall-Griffith and her husband, Jerry, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and cousins, his special aunts and uncle: Mabel Qualls, Imogene Jennings, Edward Qualls and his wife, Dorothy; his sisters: Wonda James, Velma Pacheco, and June Hudak; and his brothers: Harold and Carroll Hall.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Thursday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 28, at the Jasper Central Baptist Church, with the Reverend Wayne Thomas officiating and the Wayne Maness Choir providing music. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, with family and close friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Hall Nursing Home, PO Box 1009, Wise, VA 24293.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Hall family.