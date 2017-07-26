Janice Marie Harr Snyder

She was born July 4, 1939 in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter of the late Charles and Ina Pearl Doane Harr. Janice had lived in the Blountville area since 1973 and was retired from Kmart.

She is survived by her son, Steve Snyder and wife Michelle; daughter, Lori Necessary; four grandchildren, Craig Browder, Christy McPeters, Seth Snyder and Sydney Messamore; and five great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017 at the home of Steve and Michelle Snyder, 221 Sunnyfield Drive, Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.