Elmer Eugene “Gene” Sager

Gene retired from Mason Dixon after 29 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Cassidy United Methodist Church. Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Sager; four daughters, Karen Moody & husband Reggie, Donna Hilton & husband Ray, Mitzi Brown & husband Allen, and Kristi Al-Khateeb & husband Shadi; eight grandchildren, Jason and Trent Moody, Brandon Hilton, Amy Barnett, Derek and David Brown, and Mia and Adam Al-Khateeb; five great-grandchildren, Dylan Torre-Moody, Kaylee Hilton, Tyler Barnett, and Emma and Alana Brown; and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Friday (July 28, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Hancock officiating.

Committal services will be held on Saturday (July 29, 2017) at noon in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park with son-in-law, Rev. Allen Brown officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ray Hilton, Brandon Hilton, Jason Moody, Trent Moody, Derek Brown, and David Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Dove, Bob Mongold, Charlie Gladson, Bob Faust, Ron Yeatts, and all surviving fellow Mason Dixon drivers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Cassidy United Methodist Church (5801 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664) or to Second Harvest Food Bank of NE TN (1020 Jericho Drive Gray, TN 37615).

Online condolences may be made to the Sager family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Sager family.