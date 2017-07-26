Edgar Wayne “Poppy” Shubert

Wayne was a retired Lee County School Teacher of 30 years and a retired business owner in Jonesville VA. He was a member of the Millers Chapel Baptist Church in Jonesville and attended special events with his family at the Jonesville United Methodist Church. He was a Masonic Member of the Dryden Lodge #326. He owned and operated Shubert’s Family Food and Sunrise-Sunset Restaurant in Jonesville until his retirement in 2000.

Wayne is preceded in death by his son Anthony Wayne “Tony” Shubert, sister Dora Dell Shubert and his parents Sambo and Gladys Shubert.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his best friend and mother of his children, Zelma Shubert of Dryden VA; his son, Shane Shubert of Roanoke VA; his daughter, Missy Hines and his beloved son-in-law, Todd Hines of Jonesville, VA; grandchildren, Ashley Hines Duncan, Taylor Edgar Hines, Katie Shubert, Madison Shubert and Luke Shubert; his sisters, Jane Bloomer and husband Jack, Linda Doss and husband Richard, all of Dryden, VA; brother, Johnny Shubert and wife Lynn, of Dryden; and his daily porch talking neighbor and friend, Nancy Berry Hines, of Jonesville. Other devoted family members who shared and cherished his life are sisters-in-law, Kathy Riddle Peters and Theresa Riddle Day Sankbeil, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, Friday, July 28, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service with Masonic Rites will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Layne Pennington officiating. Burial will follow at Powell Valley Cemetery, Dryden, VA.

Pallbearers will be Rick Sprinkle, Adam Mosley, Aaron Mosley, Chad Cox, Danny Shubert, and Matthew Duncan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Burke, Stork Shupe, Norman Stewart, and Ralph Willis.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Wayne’s favorite organization, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Jacob Sprinkle Memorial Scholarship, Attn: Michelle Huddleston, PO BOX 400, Harrogate, TN 37752.

Our hearts have been made to rejoice during the illness and passing of Wayne “Poppy” by the many acts of kindness extended to our family. Your prayers and all expressions of love and sympathy are greatly appreciated. May God’s blessings of peace and love continue with you forever.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com . Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Shubert family.