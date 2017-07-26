Connie Joann Marshall Haines

Connie had been a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother ,great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Connie was a jack of many trades in her lifetime. She was a hairstylist for 30 years, drove a big truck, trained as a CNA and a Certified Massage Therapist before her illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Clinton; parents, Earl and Nina Marshall; grandparents, Loady and Ida Marshall and Henry and Dixie Salyer; a 3 ½ year old niece, Melissa Carol Sykes; several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Connie is survived by her daughter; Toni and husband Glenn Oaks; grandchildren, Zachary, Jaden and Luke Oaks all of Kingsport, TN; one great-grandchild, LilyAnne , daughter of Zachary and Chaisse; one son, Chad Clendenin of the home; step-grandmother to Logan, Katie, and Gabe, sons and daughter of Sheris Haines and to Jenna and Ashley daughters of Gretchen Haines all of PA; sister, Carol Marshall Sykes and husband Haskel of Church Hill, TN; brother, Larry Marshall and special friend Karen Dishner of Church Hill, TN; niece Ashley Marshall Fansler and husband, Jared; great-nephew, Loften Fansler; great-niece, Brinkley Fansler of Yuma, VA; she is also survived by many cousins on both sides of her family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chrystal Lawrence and Katie Bonds for the loving care they gave to Joann. You will always be considered extra members our family.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00PM on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Gravelly Baptist Church.

A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor David Salley officiating.