A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 5 – 7 pm Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greystone Healthcare Center, 181 Dunlap Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com .

The care of Barry Joseph Bailey and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.