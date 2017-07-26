Andrew Jackson Taylor, Sr.

“Andy,” as he was affectionately known, lived most of his life in Appalachia, VA. He was a retired Lieutenant of the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, with 20 years of service. He was a member of the Appalachia (VA) Pentecostal Church.

Andy was civic minded and following are some of his accomplishments. He was a member of the Appalachia Masonic Lodge #229, A.F. & A.M., Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 50th Masonic District, Lonesome Pine Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star #134, the Appalachia Lions Club, a Kentucky Colonel, and a former Appalachia Town Council member.

He was most proud and instrumental in the cleaning, upkeep and fundraising of American Legion Cemetery for many years. Andy took great pride in helping others in locating someone’s loved ones for them. Andy was a diehard Appalachia Bulldog fan, loved the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Braves.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Letha (Vance) Taylor; and two brothers, Robert and Walt Taylor.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Lucy Faye (Yeary) Taylor; one son, Andrew Taylor, Jr. of Kingsport, TN; three daughters, Dianah (Chuck) Baird of Appalachia, Sabrina Taylor (Robert) Sturgill of Big Stone Gap, VA, Janice Lisa Taylor (Gary) Hampton of Norton, VA; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Taylor, Madison Baird, Julie Kennedy, Ryan Baird, Amber Baird, Abigail Buchanan and Hannah Hampton; one great grandson, Jackson Kennedy; four brothers, Jim Taylor, Chuck Taylor, John Taylor and Randy Taylor; three sisters, Wanda Yeary, Jackie Bickings and Anne Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday (July 29, 2017) at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church (340 Oak Street) in Appalachia, VA.

A masonic service, by the Appalachia Mason Lodge #229, will be conducted at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Dr. Roy Smith officiating.

Committal services will follow at the American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, VA.

Pallbearers will be: David Carter, Ryan Baird, Tony Taylor, Troy Taylor, Gary Hampton, Shawn Bush, Brian Ball, Steven Cline and Andrew Cline.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Appalachia Pentecostal Church, c/o Evelyn Lee, P. O. Box 127, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com .

Holding Funeral Home is serving Mr. Taylor’s family.