KINGSPORT - Alley “Al” S. Crawford, 86, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his residence. Born in Hawkins County, TN, on June 2, 1931, a son of the late Charles “Charlie” and Julia Crawford, he had resided in this area his entire life. He attended Lone Star Baptist Church. Al retired from Holston Builder’s Supply following 32 years of service. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, papaw, brother, and friend who loved church and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and 3 grandchildren, Sharon Crawford, Joseph Crawford, and Jeffery Crawford.

Al is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bobbie L. Morelock Crawford; four sons, Alan Crawford of Kingsport, Tim Crawford and wife, Tarra of Kingsport, Joseph Crawford of Kingsport, and David Crawford and partner, Pam Ayers of Hawkins County, TN; daughter, Julie Atkins and husband, Charles of Kingsport; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie I. Crawford of Hawkins County, TN; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rev. George Weaver.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Charles Still officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson by 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and then proceed to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Alan Crawford, Tim Crawford, Joseph Crawford, David Crawford, Charles Atkins, David Brandon, Shawn Hect, T. C. Crawford, and Sam Crawford.