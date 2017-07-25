logo

no avatar

Yoko Picard

• Today at 4:05 PM

KINGSPORT - Yoko Picard of Kingsport passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at home after several years of declining health. She was the second of six children born in Niigata, Japan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; her husband of 52 years, Percy Picard, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lori Picard; and infant grandson, John Fields.

Mrs. Picard is survived by three sons, David Picard of Utah, James (Beverly) Picard of Virginia, and Edward Picard of Virginia; daughter, Kathy (Ted) Fields of Kingsport, TN; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandsons.

The family would like to express our appreciation to those who helped her daughter take care of Yoko for the past 10 years, Comfort Keepers Jeannie and Kathy; Amedysis nurse, Crystal, and dear friend, Barbara Powers.

There will be no receiving of friends locally as graveside services for Mrs. Picard will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.