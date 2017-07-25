Yoko Picard

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; her husband of 52 years, Percy Picard, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lori Picard; and infant grandson, John Fields.

Mrs. Picard is survived by three sons, David Picard of Utah, James (Beverly) Picard of Virginia, and Edward Picard of Virginia; daughter, Kathy (Ted) Fields of Kingsport, TN; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandsons.

The family would like to express our appreciation to those who helped her daughter take care of Yoko for the past 10 years, Comfort Keepers Jeannie and Kathy; Amedysis nurse, Crystal, and dear friend, Barbara Powers.

There will be no receiving of friends locally as graveside services for Mrs. Picard will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.