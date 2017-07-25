Tommy Darnell Carter

Tommy was born in Kingsport, where he has lived his entire life. Tommy was a graduate of Lynn View High School. He was self employed and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. Tommy was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln Carter and Catherine Richards Carter.

Tommy is survived by two sisters, Vicki Carter and Nancy Carter of Kingsport; aunt, Callie Mae Darnell of Kingsport; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Rick Meade officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Holston View Cemetery.