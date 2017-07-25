Robert Junior Jennings

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert was a carpenter by trade and helped build many homes in the area. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Herlene Jennings; parents, Shird and Nannie Belle Jennings; along with several siblings.

Survivors include his son Robert Dennis Jennings and wife Theda; granddaughter, Angela Jennings Herron; grandson, Jarred Jennings and wife Brianna; great-grandchildren, Grayson Herron and Kara Jennings; brother, J.C. Jennings; sisters, Pauline Huddleson and Mary Melton; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Lisa Bryant, officiating.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 10am on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Herman UMC Cemetery with American Legion Hammond post #3/265 conducting the honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50am.

