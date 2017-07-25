Phyllis Anderson

Mrs. Anderson was a lifelong resident of Church Hill, a graduate of Church Hill High School and a retired employee of Tennessee Eastman. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Carrie Skelton Marshall, two sisters, Delores Woods and Valdoris Marshall, one brother, Donnie Marshall.

She is survived by her husband, Michael “Butch” Anderson, Church Hill; two sons, Michael Todd Anderson and Matthew Ryan Anderson; one granddaughter, Stella Anderson; special like daughters, Christy Dunn and Phyllis Mathes.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 P.M. Wednesday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence.

Services will be conducted Wednesday at 7:00 P. M. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 A. M. at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those desiring to go in possession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 A. M.

Pallbearers will be Dempsey “Andy” Anderson, Hollis Anderson, Jackie Overbey, Randall Davidson, Danny Davidson, Steve Legg, Tony Anderson and Jack Anderson.

