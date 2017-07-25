Pauline “Pooh” Ball

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Hubert Ball; a son, Jimmy “Frank” Ball; parents, Don and Polly McLain; brothers, Don Jr., Billy, and Rev. Jim McLain; and sisters, Ann McLain, Lola Wilcox, and Kate Simpson.

She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Bishop of the home; a son, Johnny Ball and wife Jessie of Baileyton; grandchildren, Jimmie D. Salyer and husband Johnny of Kingsport, Jessie Bishop and wife Ashley of Church Hill, Kayla Ormsbee and husband Joe of Greeneville; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Haley, and Andrew Salyer, Lexie and Landen Bishop, and Connor Ormsbee; brother, Joe McLain of Summerville, SC; sister-in-law, Olena McLain of Greentop, MO; brother-in-law, Tip Simpson of Kingsport, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017, at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Ball, Rev. Todd Jennings, and Rev. Jessie Bishop officiating.

Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery in the Van Hill Community.

Pallbearers will be Russell Cavin, Donnie McLain, Johnny Salyer, Joey Simpson, Louis Simpson, and Phillip Wilcox. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Ball, Jr., Leonard Ball, Joe Hensley, Rex Miller, Jimmy Morelock, and Danny Ward.