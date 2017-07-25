Marvin Lane Tolly

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Ray Amos, Sr. and Ray Amos, Jr. officiating.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday July 27, 2017 by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 Gate City/#265 Kingsport at VA Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #3, P. O. Box 66, Kingsport, TN 37662 or Wounded Warrior Project,

Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the V A Medical Center for their care and compassion for Mr. Tolly.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website www.oakhillfh.com .

The care of Marvin “T” Tolly and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.