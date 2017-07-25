He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Lonnie loved to play music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Claire Shaffer; sister, Sue Booher; a brother, Shorty Shaffer.

Lonnie Shaffer is survived by his sons, Brad Shaffer and Jason Shaffer; grandchildren, Justin Shaffer and Josh Shaffer; three great grandchildren, Addison Shaffer, Allison Shaffer, and Ava Shaffer; his sisters, Barbara Flannagan and Peggy Rice; step-sister, Dorothy Hutchins; brothers, Willie Shaffer and Tommy Shaffer; a step-daughter, Jennifer Vaughn along with several nieces and nephews.

A private gathering will take place at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Shaffer family.