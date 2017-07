Graveside services will be conducted at 10am on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Calhoun, Jamey Calhoun, Danny Calhoun, Roger Sensabaugh, Gerald Minor, and Wade Paschal. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Calhoun family.