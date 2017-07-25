He is survived by his wife, Virginia Brooks Fugate, sons, Crawford Alan Fugate and Robert J. (Suzanne) Moore, daughters, Deborah Fugate, Rosanna (William) Dooley, Arabella F. Cline and Denise M. Carter, brother Frank (Mary) Fugate, grandsons, Jacob Cline, Jonathan Moore, Dalton Carter, granddaughters, Sarah Dooley, (William) Bachman, Erin Dooley (Jeremy) Glode. Caitlin Dooley (Richard) Sutton, Michelle Fugate, Emily Moore (Zackary) Williams, Kelly Cline, Ginny Carter, Rebecca Givens, Ashley Givens (Javan) Rasnake, great-grandsons Alexander Rasnake and Everett Moore.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:30 PM at Robinette Funeral Home, Rose Hill, VA.

Grave side services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Bacon Fugate Educational Scholarship Fund at Farmers and Miners Bank, Rose Hill, VA

Robinette Funeral Home is serving the family of Harry Marshall Fugate, Sr.