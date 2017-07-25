He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joe Bailey and Harold Bloomer and uncle, Bill Bloomer and cousin, Christopher Bloomer.

Surviving are his son Kaden Bailey; daughter, Kylie Bailey; parents, Terry and Diane Bailey; sisters, Nikki Bailey and Teresa Kennedy and husband, James; grandmothers, Betty Sturgil and Georgia Bloomer and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 5 – 7 pm Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greystone Healthcare Center, 181 Dunlap Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Greystone Nursing Home.

The care of Barry Joseph Bailey and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.