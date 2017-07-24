APPALACHIA, VA – Myrtle H. Hamilton, 88, died Sunday, July 23, 2017, at her home.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Ronnie Livesay of Appalachia, Va.; and his children, Buddy Livesay of Keokee, Va. and Crystal Collier of Appalachia, Va.; and her son, James Hamilton of Chicago, Il.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home, in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Hamilton Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, Va.