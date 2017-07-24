Mary A. Seal

She was born and raised in Shady Valley, TN before moving to Bristol, TN where she lived for many years. She was employed by Sevier Laundry and Mitchell Powers Hardware. She also attended State Street Church of Christ. After moving to Kingsport in 1996, she worked for Hallmark and White Floral before finally retiring. She loved spending time with her family. Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter C. and Catherine M. Garland Brooks; brothers, Leslie W. Brooks, Edward C. Brooks, S. Wade Brooks, L. Paul Brooks; nephew, Danny Blevins; great niece, Melissa Overbey and a great nephew, Brian Blevins.

Survivors include her one loving sister, Carrie Blevins of NHC Healthcare, Johnson City; a daughter, Lisa Price & husband, Ray of Kingsport, two grandchildren, Jennifer Bradshaw & husband Mark of Church Hill, Lance Nelms & wife, Jessica of Kingsport; along with 5 great-grandchildren, Connor, Luke, Kaylynn, Isaac and Jaylee and several nieces and nephews.

An informal drop-in gathering of family and friends will be held at the home of her daughter, Lisa and Ray Price, 1501 Redwood Drive, Kingsport from 6 – 8 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Mary.

