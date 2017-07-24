Marvin Lane Tolly

He was born in Appalachia, VA and had lived in Kingsport for the past 40 years.

Mr. Tolly proudly served his country during the Korean War, Bay of Pigs and the Vietnam War retiring from the U. S. Air Force after 22 years of service. He also served in the U. S. Army.

Mr. Tolly worked for Sears as an appliance salesman for 21 years.

He was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church, Bloomingdale Ruritan Club where he served in several capacities locally and nationally. He and enjoyed working and volunteering his time at Sullivan North High School, working with teachers and students and filmed numerous sporting events for local high schools. He was a huge fan of high school sports.

Mr. Tolly loved working the Masters Golf Tournament for almost two decades.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Aileen Tolly; parents, Harry and Retta Stipe Tolly; sisters, Jean Smith and Nell Lennox; brothers, Bill Tolly, Bud Tolly and twin brother Melvin Tolly.

Surviving are children, Dottie Beard and husband, Freddie, Sheryl Begley and husband, Richard and Marvin E. Tolly and wife, Victoria; grandchildren, Jamie Williams and wife, Christy, Angela Westmorland and Kimball, Zack Beard, Kelly Begley Holley and husband, Justin, Aaron Robinette and wife, Kara and mother, Tisha Deakins, Evvan Tolly and Megan Tolly Kilgore and husband, Daniel; great grandchildren, Derrick, Sarah, Ashley, Hannah, Hutch, Kallie, Taylor and Bailey; great-great grandchildren, Gabe and Ayra and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Ray Amos, Sr. and Ray Amos, Jr. officiating.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday July 27, 2017 by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 Gate City/#265 Kingsport at VA Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the V A Medical Center for their care and compassion for Mr. Tolly.

