Mae D. Starnes

She was born in Mountain City, TN on November 7, 1927, and was the daughter of the late George O. and Hattie Burton Morley. Other than her parents, Mae was also preceded in death by her husband, Carmon Starnes, and a son Ronnie Starnes. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Shaffer (Randy); sons, Norman Starnes (Carla), Tommy Starnes (Linda), and Kyle Starnes; grandchildren, Lavonda Cantrell (Danny) Daniel Starnes, Marty Starnes (Brandi), Mark Shaffer, and Amanda Shaffer; great grandchildren, Tealey, Harper, Anna Mae, Parker, Henley, and Braydon. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 4 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the home. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Evangelist Pat Hammonds and Pastor David Castle officiating. Mae will be laid to rest Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 10 AM in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 AM to follow in procession.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Wexford House and owners and staff of Colonial Funeral Home.

