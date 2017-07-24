He was born in Harlan Ky, on April 22, 1932, and was the son of the late Dewey and Nell Goodwin Dossett. He was of the Baptist Faith and a lifetime member of the VFW.

Mr. Dossett is survived by his, wife, Mary R. Dossett; sons Gregory W. Dossett (Danelle) and Larry Richmond (Rita); grandsons, John Tyler and Dylan Carter Dossett

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 PM with Rev. Jeremiah Riner officiating. Graveside services follow at 2:30 PM in the VA Cemetery, Mountain Home TN. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #3/265 and Virginia National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:20 PM.

Online condolences may be made to the Larry Brian Dossett family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

