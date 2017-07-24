Kenneth Bruce Grizzle

He was born September 25th, 1960 the son of the late Robert Bruce Grizzle and Rebecca Jeanette Neff Grizzle. He loved his family, enjoyed taking his horses and wagon out and he was a Green Bay Packers fan. He is also preceded in death by his son; Jason Wade Grizzle.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Grizzle; son, Scott Grizzle and wife Katy; grandsons, Wade, Kane, Mason and Ethan; sisters, Helen Hammond and husband Steve, Patty Horton of Gate City, Jennifer Hilton and husband Terry of Pennington Gap, VA. Several nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday July 25, 2017 at the Gate City United Pentecostal Church (477 Old Nickelsville Road, Gate City, VA 24251. The service will be held at 7:00 P.M. with Pastors Danny Grizzle Jimmy Hammonds officiating. The committal service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday July 26, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.