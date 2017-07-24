John Martin Calhoun

Our dad was a quite gentle man who worked hard to provide for his family. He taught us to work hard for the necessities of life, but enjoy life as well. Our dad raised a garden every year including this year in which his dear wife was always by his to lend a helping hand. He would always say “this is the best garden ever.” After providing these bounties for his children, he would always share with his relatives and neighbors. Daddy raised tobacco for many years always taking pride in his endeavors . Daddy retired from Kroger Company after having worked 41 ½ years. In the early years of his career he would deliver groceries to patrons along Watauga and Center Street. As years followed this service was stopped, but he never forgot his patrons he delivered to. He made many friends during his career and could still recall many of them.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie C. Calhoun and Lily L. Calhoun; brothers, Bascom, William (Bill), and Calvin; sisters, Helen Carter, Henrietta Davis, Joann Calhoun , Mary Carter, and Dorothy Carter; infant son, Gregory.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 70 years, Nancy Hannah Lane Calhoun; his children, Charles Thomas (Jorene) Calhoun, Dwight Steven (Debbie) Calhoun, Pamela C. (Gerald) Minor, and Donna (Wade) Paschal; grandchildren, Mark, Nikki, and Bill Calhoun, Jamie Fowler, Karen Treece, and Hannah Paschal; sister, Ruby Nelms; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Williams; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; he also had a beloved neighbor and fishing buddy, Roger Sensabaugh who was like a son to him.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh Officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10am on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Calhoun, Jamey Calhoun, Danny Calhoun, Roger Sensabaugh, Gerald Minor, and Wade Paschal. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Calhoun family.