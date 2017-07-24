logo

John J. Cornell

KINGSPORT - John J. Cornell 86, of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Wexford House.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 2pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Fall Branch, TN. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jim Mullins officiating.

A military graveside service will follow at Mill Creek Church Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the John Cornell family.