Hickman A. Kite, Jr.

Hickman leaves a legacy of generosity, a hardworking man whom so often put the needs of others well before his own interests. He was a good and decent man who helped people and non-profits out of a true selfless compassion; never for notoriety.

Often known as H.A., he made his profession as a homebuilder, tirelessly building hundreds of homes by his own hands, sweat and toil.

Hickman’s love for family was immense. He found great joy in travel, hard work, and helping others. Hickman certainly leaves behind a proud legacy for his family to cherish.

He is survived by daughter, Karen Kite Jennings of Signal Mountain, TN; Grandson Jeff (Laura) Jennings of Signal Mountain, TN; Great-Grandsons Boone Jennings and Hutch Jennings of Signal Mountain, TN; sister, Gena Star Kite Dennis of Rogersville, TN; nieces Mar-Ru Livesay of Rogersville, TN; and Charlesii (Majid) Keyhani of Knoxville, TN; nephew Vincent Dennis of Rogersville, TN; and great nephew Eric Livesay of Rogersville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Hawkins County.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 pm. Burial will follow at McKinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com .