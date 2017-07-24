Dr. Noah R. Johnson

He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport and earned a B.S. degree with First Honors from East Tennessee State University in 1950.

In August, 1950, Noah married Rosemary McElroy and they moved to Maryville, TN where he was to teach chemistry and physics at Maryville High School. In the summer of 1952, they entered Florida State University where Noah was to pursue his graduate studies, and Rosemary was to complete her B.S. degree. Noah received his Ph.D in January 1956, and they came to Oak Ridge where he worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 39 years. Upon retiring from the ORNL Physics Division at the end of 1994, he began a 2-½ year stint as Research Professional at the University of Tennessee. Noah also had a deep love for his family, and was very dedicated to their activities and their needs.

Noah belonged to several professional organizations and was a Fellow in the American Physical Society. In 1962, he was awarded both a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Fulbright Scholarship for a year’s stay at the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Noah was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN for more than sixty years. In his civic activities, he had concentrated on functions involving the Oak Ridge School. For several years, he was a coach in the basketball program at the Boys Club of Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah R. Johnson, Sr. and Alma Lambert Johnson; his wife, Rosemary McElroy Johnson; and a daughter Margaret Ann Johnson.

Noah is survived by three children: Kurt Johnson and his wife Jodie of Oak Ridge; Greg Johnson and his wife Debbie of Oak Ridge; and Gwendolyn Delaney and her husband Jeffrey of Knoxville. Five grandchildren survive him: Thomas (Mac) Johnson, Mollie Harris, Jaclyn (Meg) Johnson, Noah Delaney, and Neo Delaney. He is also survived by two step grandchildren: Chase Steele and Alexandra Lloyd. He also has two sisters who live in Charlotte, NC: Merle Bryson and Susan MacClements. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters- and brothers-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the form of donations to:

Ballet Gloria, 2906A Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN., 37918

The funeral will be on Friday, July 28 at the First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN. Receiving of friends will be from 12:00-1:00 with a service at 1:00 pm. Rev. Rory Naeve and Rev. Don McElroy will officiate. Graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An online guest book may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com