Claude E. “Eddie” Blair, Sr.

He was born in Harlan County, KY, raised in Appalachia, VA, and he lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. Eddie worked for Westmoreland Coal Co., Life Care Ambulance Service, M.E.O.C., and he drove a school bus for Wise County Public Schools. He was a coach and umpire for the Big Stone Gap Little League and was a band booster and member of the Friday night football chain gang for Powell Valley High School and Union High School. Eddie also volunteered for various local Wise County rescue squad units. Eddie served in the Army National Guard of the District of Columbia. He attended Appalachia Pentecostal Church in Appalachia, VA.

Eddie was preceded in death by his daughter, Darlene Elaine Blair; his father, Roy C. Blair; his mother, Juanita (Stanley) Blair ; three brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Theresa Darlene Blair; two sons, Eddie Blair, Jr. (Katherine) of Big Stone Gap, and Christopher Blair, Sr. (Lisa) of Appalachia, VA; three grandsons, Jonathan Blair, C. Allen Blair, Jr. and Joe Blair; one granddaughter, Shayla Lewis; one great grandson, Jackson Lewis; brother, Bobby Blair (Linda) of Newport, TN; two sisters, Jewell Holmes (Carlton) of Richmond, VA and Charlotte Rogers (Larry) of Vero Beach, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church (340 Oak St.) in Appalachia, VA.

The funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Dr. Roy Smith and Pastor Donnie Pickett officiating.

Military graveside rites, by the Virginia National Guard Honors team and local V.F.W. and D.A.V. posts will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap. The family and friends will meet at the church by 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery

Pallbearers will be: B. J. Hughes, Willie Meade, Bobby Kern, Skylar Peake, Kenneth Scott and Allen Blair.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com .

Holding Funeral Home is serving Eddie Blair’s family.