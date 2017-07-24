Brenda Miller

She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Joyce Key; one brother, Edgar Lee Key, Jr.; and one aunt, Georgia Shipley.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Emory “Pokey” Miller, Jr.; one son, Donovan Miller and wife, Kasie; one grandson, Jace Miller; father, Edgar Key, Sr.; father-in-law, Emory Miller, Sr.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Preston Patrick and Rev. Ellis Roberson officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at Chimney Top Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chimney Top Freewill Baptist Church, 1330 Chimney Top Loop, Fall Branch, TN 37656.