Truman Clay Bishop (Hoop)

He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Carrie Lee Bishop and his sister, Janie Bishop McNew.

Hoop is survived by his wife, Phyllis Jean Bishop; daughter, Mandi Dean and husband Shawn; son, Joshua Bishop; two grandchildren, Tyler (Duke) and Abby (Daisy) Lewis; three brothers, J.T. Bishop, Glen Bishop and wife Mary, and Mack Bishop; two sisters, Juanita Smith and Esta Wells and husband Joe, and two special sisters-in-law, Mary Bishop and Judy Sergent. Hoop also leaves behind to mourn a host of nephews and nieces, whom he loved, and friends all over.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, from 6:00-8:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave W, Big Stone Gap, VA.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 12:00pm at Living Waters Ministries in Jasper with Pastor Billy Wells officiating. Graveside services will follow in Meredith Cemetery, Jasper, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Truman Bishop.

You may go online to view the obituary at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com .