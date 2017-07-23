Lowell T. Williams

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Johnny Gilmer, Billy Wayne Gilmer, Randy Gilmer, Travis Gilmer, Gary Price, Willie White, Kyle Smith, and Charlie Bill Gray will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Hope United Methodist Church building fund in care of Linda White, 329 Grazing Acres Drive, Nickelsville, VA 24271.

The family would like to thank Alice Rogers, F.N.P., the third floor staff and nurses at Wilcox Hall and Caris Healthcare for their excellent care.

